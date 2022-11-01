Takeaways from Iowa basketball’s 118-72 win over Truman State

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men’s basketball team was back in action Monday night for the first time since March.

The Hawkeyes played Division II opponent Truman State in an exhibition contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans in attendance got a glimpse of the new-look team and what could be.

Iowa enters the 2022-23 season with a veteran team but with questions lingering: What will happen at point guard? What can be expected of Kris Murray in the “go-to guy” role? Will Iowa improve in the post, which was a weakness of last year’s team?

Monday night hardly allows for sweeping declarations of the season, but the team looked strong throughout in a 118-72 blowout win.

Murray led all scorers with 24 points. Tony Perkins chipped in 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Connor McCaffery had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Filip Rebraca added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Payton Sandfort also had 14 points.

First-game Rust prevented Iowa from building a big lead early. Truman State, coached by Iowa basketball alum Jeff Horner and featuring an all Iowa-born starting five, challenged the Hawkeyes early. Truman trailed 34-31 at one point. Then Iowa took over the game.

Murray scored the next 10 points, all dunks and layups, to spark what would become a 29-8 run to end the half. The Hawkeyes carried that momentum through the second half, outscoring Truman State 55-33 en route to a convincing win.

Junior guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for Monday’s exhibition after being cited for disorderly conduct Oct 2. That allowed for Coach Fran McCaffery to start a new lineup: Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Patrick McCaffery, Murray and Rebraca. The Athletic group put pressure on Truman State throughout the game, forcing 19 turnovers. Perkins was the Catalyst defensively, frequently turning strong defense into transition offense. There’s a strong possibility that he’ll continue playing point guard into the regular season.

In the post, Rebraca looked more confident and comfortable, confirming what Fran McCaffery and players said through summer workouts and fall practice. The sixth-year senior found his shots in the post and wasn’t hesitant to push the ball in transition. The intrigue at that position is focused on what happens at the backup spot. Junior Josh Ogundele played 12 minutes, scoring seven points and recording four rebounds, and sophomore Riley Mulvey had two rebounds and one block in five minutes.

Every Hawkeye saw game action on Monday night including true freshman additions Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix. Bowen, a point guard, led the team with eight assists. And Dix, in his first game back from a leg injury in the spring, contributed eight points in 12 minutes.

Iowa basketball games that count in the win-loss column are a week away. The Hawkeyes will host Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 7 at home. At that point they’ll be judged more critically, but Monday’s game was about as strong a start to the season as the Defending Big Ten tournament Champions could have.