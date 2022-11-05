Takeaways from Drake basketball’s exhibition win over Minnesota Duluth

Drake men’s basketball started its season with a triple-digit win over Division II Powerhouse Minnesota Duluth on Thursday, but it wasn’t the exhibition everyone had hoped for.

The visiting team jumped out to a six-point lead and held the Bulldogs scoreless for more than four minutes. Drake eventually took over – at one point going on a 10-0 run – and walked away with a 100-77 win at the Knapp Center.

It looked like the Bulldogs might not pull off the win in the beginning, when Minnesota Duluth outbounded and forced several turnovers in the game’s opening minutes. For Coach Darian DeVries, a little bit of sloppy play was expected.

“It’s really kind of a typical exhibition game,” DeVries said. “First time out in front of fans, and then you throw on top of it, you have four starters out. So you’re throwing all these guys in, some of them playing their first college basketball game and some of them playing a position they never played because of our injuries.”

DeVries isn’t wrong about the injuries. They were a factor in how Drake looked on the floor.

Let’s dig into that and more with a few takeaways from the Bulldogs exhibition matchup against Minnesota Duluth.

Will Drake ever have a healthy roster?

The Bulldogs were without DJ Wilkins, Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz, Tucker DeVries and Issa Samake on Thursday.

For those keeping track, four of Drake’s five starters were on the bench. That’s two preseason All-MVC first team selections, three 1,000-point scorers and the reigning Freshman of the Year.

It’s not exactly the situation that Darian DeVries hoped for when his team was named the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“I’d doubt you’d find a team as far as four starters, four preseason all-conference guys, sitting out anywhere right now,” Darian DeVries said. “Hopefully, they’re all day-to-day and we can start to get the guys back soon.”

Day-to-day was as far as Drake’s head coach was willing to go with regard to a timeline for his players’ return. What’s known is that the Bulldogs have one of the oldest rosters in the MVC, with an average age of 21.5. That means more mileage and wear-and-tear than most teams have to deal with.

Wilkins Tore his ACL in the regular-season finale last season and has spent the last six months rehabbing the injury, and clearly he’s not back to 100 percent.

Penn’s career has been littered with injury issues. The past few years, a recurring foot injury has sidelined him at times.

Darian DeVries told the Register ahead of the Blue-White scrimmage that Sturtz had an ankle sprain, and as of now, it seems like benching him was more precautionary.

As for Tucker DeVries, his injury popped up sometime between the Bulldogs’ media day – Oct. 17 – and Thursday’s exhibition. The conference’s Preseason Player of the Year selection has been mostly healthy during his high school and college careers, so this is an adjustment for the sophomore.

Injury issues lead to some bright spots

Drake had nine players available on Thursday – seven Scholarship players and two walk-ons. All nine Athletes picked up playing time. Three players really stole the show.

“Going back to some of our new guys, I though Conor Enright did a really good job for his first college basketball game,” DeVries said. “Sardaar Calhoun was tremendous. And Darnell Brodie, even though he’s not a new guy … he was a different player. I was really impressed.”

Calhoun, a senior transfer from Texas Tech, finished his first game in a Drake uniform with 35 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Brodie was second in scoring with 25 points but led the team with 15 rebounds. Enright, a redshirt freshman from Mundelein, Ill., filled the void left by Penn, scoring seven points and adding six assists.

Another standout was Okay Djamgouz, who continues to impress with his 3-point shooting. They knocked down 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and picked up three rebounds and three assists.

A win’s a win, but some things could’ve been better

Not all wins are pretty, that’s the reality of any sport.

But this was not the performance DeVries wanted to see from the Bulldogs, even though their opponent is ranked No. 7 in Division II.

“(Giving up) 18 Offensive rebounds, on most nights that’s gonna get you beat,” DeVries said. “It’s an area we actually take a lot of pride in, but we weren’t great at it tonight.

“There are certainly some other things, too, but overall it’s just making sure that we build on the good things we did and continue to correct some of the things where there is room for improvement.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register.