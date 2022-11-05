Takeaways from Drake basketball’s exhibition win over Minnesota Duluth

Drake men’s basketball started its season with a triple-digit win over Division II Powerhouse Minnesota Duluth on Thursday, but it wasn’t the exhibition everyone had hoped for.

The visiting team jumped out to a six-point lead and held the Bulldogs scoreless for more than four minutes. Drake eventually took over – at one point going on a 10-0 run – and walked away with a 100-77 win at the Knapp Center.

It looked like the Bulldogs might not pull off the win in the beginning, when Minnesota Duluth outbounded and forced several turnovers in the game’s opening minutes. For Coach Darian DeVries, a little bit of sloppy play was expected.

“It’s really kind of a typical exhibition game,” DeVries said. “First time out in front of fans, and then you throw on top of it, you have four starters out. So you’re throwing all these guys in, some of them playing their first college basketball game and some of them playing a position they never played because of our injuries.”

DeVries isn’t wrong about the injuries. They were a factor in how Drake looked on the floor.

Let’s dig into that and more with a few takeaways from the Bulldogs exhibition matchup against Minnesota Duluth.

Drake men's basketball Coach Darian DeVries, shown during a 2021 game against Mount Marty, was without several of his top players during Thursday's exhibition against Minnesota Duluth.

Will Drake ever have a healthy roster?

The Bulldogs were without DJ Wilkins, Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz, Tucker DeVries and Issa Samake on Thursday.

For those keeping track, four of Drake’s five starters were on the bench. That’s two preseason All-MVC first team selections, three 1,000-point scorers and the reigning Freshman of the Year.

It’s not exactly the situation that Darian DeVries hoped for when his team was named the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“I’d doubt you’d find a team as far as four starters, four preseason all-conference guys, sitting out anywhere right now,” Darian DeVries said. “Hopefully, they’re all day-to-day and we can start to get the guys back soon.”

Drake guard DJ Wilkins, shown during a February game against Northern Iowa, was one of four starters to miss Thursday's exhibition against Minnesota Duluth.

Day-to-day was as far as Drake’s head coach was willing to go with regard to a timeline for his players’ return. What’s known is that the Bulldogs have one of the oldest rosters in the MVC, with an average age of 21.5. That means more mileage and wear-and-tear than most teams have to deal with.

Wilkins Tore his ACL in the regular-season finale last season and has spent the last six months rehabbing the injury, and clearly he’s not back to 100 percent.

