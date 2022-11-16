Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s win vs Winthrop

Auburn had a great night tonight against a consistent tournament team. Fans had to be pleased with the 14-4 start. The Tigers hit their first 4 shots, and Johni Broome had an outstanding night. Auburn Rebounded well, they hit shots, and played with energy. Bruce Pearl’s team had a solid first half, but a better second as they ran Winthrop out of the gym. The final score was 89-65. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Hope

Auburn shot the ball well tonight. Tiger fans have been holding their breath so far this season. Everything has seemed in place for another potentially great Auburn team except for the shooting which has been atrocious. Auburn fans can exhale tonight. The Tigers shooting 40% from the 3 point line in the felt like an injection of hope and confidence into what this team can be and what they can achieve. Auburn looked like a tournament team tonight, and a good one.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button