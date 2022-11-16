Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s win vs Winthrop

Auburn had a great night tonight against a consistent tournament team. Fans had to be pleased with the 14-4 start. The Tigers hit their first 4 shots, and Johni Broome had an outstanding night. Auburn Rebounded well, they hit shots, and played with energy. Bruce Pearl’s team had a solid first half, but a better second as they ran Winthrop out of the gym. The final score was 89-65. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Hope

Auburn shot the ball well tonight. Tiger fans have been holding their breath so far this season. Everything has seemed in place for another potentially great Auburn team except for the shooting which has been atrocious. Auburn fans can exhale tonight. The Tigers shooting 40% from the 3 point line in the felt like an injection of hope and confidence into what this team can be and what they can achieve. Auburn looked like a tournament team tonight, and a good one.

The newcomers SHINED

Let’s count them out. Johni Broome had 18 points with 13 rebounds and 5 blocks. Wow. I guess Johni is finally healthy. Chance Westry debuted tonight and flashed his shooting stroke early with a pull-up jumper. Chance can get his own shot and can be a key for our offense. Yohan Traore scored 11 points tonight and showed why he is the second highest rated recruit in school history. Our freshman are going to be stars. Tre Donaldson looked impressive out there. He impressed a lot of fans tonight with his athleticism and aggressiveness. He might start at safety for our football team, and he both facilitated and scored well in tonight’s game.

Finally here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from tonight’s game