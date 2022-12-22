Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s win vs. Washington

Auburn took on the Washington Cougars in the 2nd game of their Christmas West Coast Tour Wednesday night. Despite difficulties on the Offensive end, the Tigers soared to a big lead in the first half. Defense led the way, and the Cougars went on a run at the end of the first half to bring the lead to single digits. Auburn really ran away with it in the 2nd half winning by almost 30. The Tigers will now have a week off as they get ready for conference play. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Chris Moore has been awesome for Auburn this year

Moore started tonight’s game 3-4 hitting his Lone 3 pointer. Wow, has he been a breath of fresh air this season. In a season where consistency has been hard to find, Moore has been a steady rock for this team. He doesn’t score big numbers, but he’s efficient and plays hard. Moore didn’t play much at all last year as he was behind Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan. His play this year may have fans wondering why.

Jaylin Williams has been great this season

Williams scored 14 points in the first half tonight. He has been an efficient and valuable scorer for the Tigers this year. Other guys have shown up some nights, but Williams has come to play every night. It’s starting to feel like he may be the first option for Auburn some games. Williams also hit his first 2 of 3 threes tonight. He never gets rattled and always appears calm. In an up and down season Bruce Pearl may start leaning on him more and more.

Auburn doesn’t look ready for conference play

The Tigers have finished their out of conference schedule at 10-2. They are ranked, they’ve beaten good teams, and have only two single digit road losses. The defense has been great, but the offense has been worrying. Auburn looked great in Isreal, but has not found great Chemistry or momentum on the Offensive end. The team seems like they are starting to find themselves, but doesn’t feel there yet. Auburn will take on Florida at home next week to start conference play. Will SEC play energize the Tigers to find a different gear? The next month should reveal a lot about this Auburn team’s potential this season.

Finally, here are some twitter reactions and highlights from tonight’s game