Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s win vs. South Carolina

The Auburn Tigers traveled East to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia Saturday afternoon. Auburn put on a clinic, appearing to be the better team for all 40 minutes. The Tigers cool efficiency and team first basketball seemed to drain South Carolina of the will to play. It was a Wendell Green masterclass as he recorded 12 assists and 16 points. Things are really going well for Auburn right now. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button