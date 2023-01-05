Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s loss vs. Georgia

Auburn played their first SEC road game Wednesday against Georgia in Athens. The first half did not go well for the Tigers. Outside a couple of runs, Auburn struggled on both ends. The Tigers played scrappy at times in the second half, but poor shooting and poor help defense were ultimately too much to overcome. Here are some takeaways from tonight’s game.

The Tigers had a rough first half

This years Squad can beat anyone, but is capable of some really bad basketball. The shooting was atrocious, but the effort was also bad out there. It came across as an undisciplined high school scrimmage. Playing on the road is tough, but the Tigers were their own worst enemy in the first half.

