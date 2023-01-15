Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win vs Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Neville Arena. Auburn showed class with their warmups paying tribute to the late Mike Leach. The Tigers led most of the game. The Bulldogs mounted comebacks towards the end of each half, but ultimately Auburn prevailed in a lively exciting game. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Jaylin Williams had himself a game

Williams scored over 20 points tonight and hit 5 threes. He was amazing. He was the difference. It was great to watch him display such confidence out there. Williams was the best player on the floor tonight and carried Auburn offensively early. It’s also worth saying that Allen Flanigan had a great night. He hit 2 of his 4 three pointers tonight scoring 10 points. It’s great to see the Veterans stepping up and being efficient scorers.

