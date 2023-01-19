Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 67-49 win vs LSU

The Auburn Tigers traveled to the Bayou to take on the Louisiana State Tigers Wednesday night. Auburn started hot on an 8-2 run in what felt like an empty gym. The lead became 16-6 after 5 straight points from Lior Berman. LSU fought back from a wide deficit early in the second half. Auburn then began to run away with it. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Auburn hit three’s Tonight

Five Auburn players hit a three in the first half. Wow, that was a good feeling. Three pointers are very much about momentum, confidence, and rhythm. They are mental, and when guys are making them it’s contagious. Auburn is starting to look mature and composed out there. They are finding themselves, they look comfortable, and it’s coming at a great time. Auburn is undefeated when Wendell Green hits a three this year.

