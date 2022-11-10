Take the metro, get a literary touch too

Now Bengalureans can engage with regional literature along with a wide range of other books as they take the Metro.

Sahitya Academy on Wednesday, opened a Bookstore at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, Majestic . The shop is located at Gate A of the metro station and is just within walking distance from BMTC & KSRTC’s Kempegowda Bus Station also making it accessible to a large number of commuters.

Raj Mohan, Office In-charge at Sahitya Akademi Regional Office Bengaluru told Bangalore Mirror that their aim is to make literature accessible to the people.

“This is part of our ‘metro book shops’ that started back in 2014 in Delhi. Instead of going through various distributors, we instead choose direct participation via book fairs and these bookstores,” he added.

Bengaluru is the second city, after Delhi, to have a Sahitya Akademi metro bookshop. In Delhi, the Akademi has opened two bookstores on Delhi Metro premises at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station and Kashmere Gate Metro station.

“In Delhi, especially at the Vishwavidyala Metro station, there is a big student population. Mostly it is the students and Professors who go for books like ‘history of Indian literature’ and so on. But in Bengaluru, we are yet to see what the response would be and we will be expanding accordingly,” Raj Mohan added.

The Bookstore currently has books ranging in six languages, including four South Indian languages, Hindi and English.

“The goal of these metro book shops is to avail the best of Indian literature in all languages ​​to the masses and make it affordable. We will be expanding the collection in Marathi , Odiya, Bengali, and other languages ​​slowly,” he said. He also informed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation ( BMRCL ) has also agreed to another metro bookshop to be set up in the future.

“Earlier, we had planned to establish the Bookstore at Mahatma Gandhi station but later because of certain reasons, it was changed to Majestic. We have plans to open another metro book shop in Bengaluru, but the metro station and space haven’t been decided yet. Till then, we will be working on expanding the store at Majestic,” he added.

BMRCL Assistant Public Relations Officer told BM that they had provided the space to Sahitya Akademi in order to promote Kannada Literature among the metro commuters.

