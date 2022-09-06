Taj Harris stepping away from program

Taj Harris is stepping away from the Rutgers football program for personal reasons, sources told the USA TODAY Network New Jersey on Monday.

Harris, a Palmyra grad, transferred to the Scarlet Knights in January after a decorated career at Syracuse. He played in three games with the Orange last season before entering his name in the transfer portal.

At the time, it seemed like a big addition for Rutgers as it added a new weapon with a chance to make a big impact on the offense.

It’s possible he could return at some point, but that’s uncertain.

In a tweet posted Monday evening, Harris said he “decided to step away from the game I love to focus on my family and myself.”

Harris played in Rutgers’ 22-21 season-opening win over Boston College on Saturday. He finished with one catch for nine yards. That was his only target of the game.

Coach Greg Schiano said Monday Harris’ limited involvement was due to depth.

“We have a lot of guys that are playing,” Schiano said. “You saw we played a lot of guys at a lot of positions, and that was on purpose. I’m Hopeful that his reps will grow as we get more and more comfortable. He is a newcomer that has worked hard to get himself in a position to compete. I’m hopeful that that grows.”

Rutgers next plays on Saturday against Wagner (4 pm, Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium in its home opener.