Taiwan, Czechia ink MOU to Foster cultural exchange

Tainan, Dec. 11 (CNA) The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) and the Moravian Library of the Czech Republic have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at Boosting bilateral collaboration with a focus on culture and literature.

The MOU, which was inked through a cyber-ceremony on Friday, covers the areas of exhibitions and Exchanges between staff and experts as well as cooperation in publication and professional training, according to a statement released by the museum, located in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan, that same day.

It would help Taiwanese and Czech people get to know each other better through exposure to more of the other side’s culture and literature, NMTL Director Nikky Lin (林巾力) was quoted as saying in the statement.

Through Friday’s ceremony, Lin signed the package with Tomáš Kubíček, director of the Czech library. The event was witnessed by Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡), Taiwan’s representative to the Czech Republic, and David Steinke, who heads the Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

The literary cooperation between Taiwan and Czechia, however, has already started before the MOU was signed, Kubíček said.

An exhibition has been held at the Moravian Library that exposed visitors to Taiwan’s mainstream literature, including on subjects about ecology, Sexuality and human rights, Kubíček noted, expressing his wish that he could come to the NMTL one day to see the diverse topics of Taiwan’s literary works.

The NMTL said it is set to host an exhibition featuring Czech literature in 2024, and that it will continue to explore more opportunities to work with the Moravian Library and other Czech Institutes to strengthen the cultural bond between the two sides.

Located in Brno, Czechia’s second largest city, the Moravian Library is the Central European country’s second largest library. Its rich Archives of the Czech and Moravian areas make it a Pivotal research institute, according to the NMTL.