Taiwan-Czech MOU to boost cultural, literary partnerships

The National Museum of Taiwan Literature and the Moravian Library in Brno, Czech Republic, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at Boosting bilateral collaboration with a focus on culture and literature.

The MOU, which was inked in an online ceremony on Friday, covers exhibitions and exchanges between staff and experts, as well as cooperation in publication and professional training, the museum said in a statement.

It would help build relationships between Taiwanese and Czechs through exposure to more of each other’s culture and literature, museum director Nikky Lin (林巾力) was quoted as saying in the statement.

Photo: CNA

During the ceremony, Lin signed the agreement with Moravian Library director Tomas Kubicek. The event was witnessed by Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡) and Czech Representative to Taiwan David Steinke.

Literary cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic had already been in motion before the MOU was signed, Kubicek said.

An exhibition spotlighting Taiwan’s mainstream literature had been held at the Moravian Library, and included topics surrounding ecology, Sexuality and human rights, Kubicek said, adding that he hoped he could visit the literary museum to explore the diverse subjects of Taiwanese works.

The museum said it would host an exhibition featuring Czech literature in 2024, and that it hopes to continue exploring opportunities to work with the Moravian Library and other Czech Institutes to strengthen the cultural bond between the two countries.

Located in the Czech Republic’s second-largest city, the Moravian Library is the country’s second-largest library. Its rich Archives of the Czech Republic and its Moravian region make it a Pivotal research institute, the museum said.