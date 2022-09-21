Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State, What’s Next for Virginia Basketball Recruiting?

Another one of Virginia’s targets in the recruiting class of 2023 has come off the board. Four-star combo guard Taison Chatman announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Chatman included UVA in his top five back in mid-July, but in truth, the Cavaliers haven’t been involved with the Minneapolis guard in a long time and the Buckeyes have long been considered the favorite to land his commitment.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button