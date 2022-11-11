Tailor Boutique open in downtown Mattoon

MATTOON — Tailor Boutique is offering Women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and more at its new storefront location downtown.

Owner Taylor Dallas, who studied business at Lake Land College, founded Tailor Boutique and operated it as an online store last year before opening a physical location earlier this year at 120 S. 17th St., across the street from the Mattoon school district’s LIFT regional high school vocational training center.

“I knew this is what I always wanted to do. I just jumped right in,” Dallas said of operating her own boutique. The boutique’s business name is a play on words with Dallas’ first name and Tailoring fashion for her customers.

Dallas said she was able to open quickly because the chosen storefront was previously home to The Wild Rose Boutique and retained its clothing racks and other amenities. The building space was renovated by property owner Jasper Holdings, LLC to host such retail operations.

“That was really helpful,” Dallas said, noting that she also added her own decor to the sales floor.

Dallas said she strives to keep her clothing and gift selections updated to meet the interests of her local customer demographics. There is new arrival Merchandise at the shop on a weekly basis. Tailor Boutique stocks nationally known brands such as Judy Blue jeans, as well as Illinois products such as Flickers Candles from Sullivan and Aunt Dee’s Soaps & Lotions from Arthur.

The store owner said Tailor Boutique also carries local school graphic logo T-shirts made by her mother, Rhonda Dallas.

Tailor Boutique is open 10 am-6 pm Tuesday-Friday and 10 am-4 pm Saturday. More information is available by calling the shop at 217-234-2113, or visiting the Tailor Boutique page on Facebook or www.thetailorboutique.com.

In addition, Dallas owns and operates the Boutique Boulevard clothing and accessory Expo that has been held at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon and other locations. The winter Expo is scheduled for Nov. 18-19 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.