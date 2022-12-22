Taika Waititi’s Sports Drama Next Goal Wins Delayed

Searchlight Pictures has officially delayed the Next Goal Wins release date for Taika Waititi’s next movie.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical debut on April 21, 2023, the sports drama film has been pushed back five months. It is now slated to arrive in theaters in the fall of next year on September 22. The new Next Goal Wins release date will see the film going up against the all-star action sequel The Expendables 4. It will also make its debut in the same month as other high-profile projects, including The Equalizer 3 and The Nun 2.

Based on the 2014 British documentary from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog sports tale following the infamous American Samoan soccer team, who were infamous for a terrible performance in 2001. In hopes of saving the team, Coach Thomas Rongen takes on the challenge of making the world’s worst soccer team into a FIFA World Cup- Qualifying unit.

The film stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Frankie Adams, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Chris Alosio, Rhys Darby, and Angus Sampson.

Next Goal Wins is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay he co-wrote with Iain Morris. Garrett Basch of Film Rites and Jonathan Cavendish of Imaginarium Productions are producing along with Brett and Jamison of Archer’s Mark.

