Tagovailoa, Hufanga named co-Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga have been selected as the 2022 co-Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year.

The annual award is given to the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian ancestry.

Hufanga, of Tongan decent, was drafted by the Niners in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been a Nightmare for opposing offenses all season. Talanoa has recorded 75 tackles, eight defended passes, two sacks, two forced fumbles and has four interceptions in 14 games.

Tagovailoa, of Samoan descent, was a first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft. In 13 games this season, Tua completed 259 of 400 passes for 3,548 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns. They compiled the NFL’s best passing-efficiency rating for the 2022 season at 105.5.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Talanoa and Tua on fantastic seasons,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “They are tremendous role models, players, and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”

Former winners include local boys Marcus Mariota and DeForrest Buckner.

The formal presentation of the Award will be held at the 2023 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (Jan. 21, 2023), along with being recognized during the 2023 Polynesian Bowl (Jan, 20, 2023).

