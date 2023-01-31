Taft, Woodward limiting fans from Friday’s varsity basketball game

One of the biggest high school boys basketball games of the 2022-23 regular season won’t include its usual sold-out crowd after Cincinnati Public Schools limited spectators for Friday’s Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Tilt between Woodward and Taft.

Both schools will only allow two parent or guardian tickets per player and cheerleader for the game, scheduled for 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 3, at Woodward. This decision came, “after altercations involving spectators at the previous boys basketball game between Taft and Woodward High Schools, and review by Cincinnati Public Schools’ leadership,” according to a Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson.

In an initial email to parents obtained by The Enquirer, Taft Principal Ceair Baggett said, “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, Taft will not be allowed any spectators.” That has since changed, with a new letter from Baggett Monday afternoon on Taft High School’s website, where he announced that each player and cheerleader will be granted two tickets.

Baggett went on to say that tickets will not be sold at the door Friday night and all pre-sale tickets will be refunded for fans who have already purchased them.

“CPS (Cincinnati Public Schools) is providing extra security at the game to ensure these safety precautions are followed,” Baggett said in the email.

In a thread from community leader Ozie Davis’s Facebook post on the topic, CPS board member Kareem Moncree Moffett said: “I was not made aware that this was even under consideration to present to our families, nor was I asked for input. I’m learning of this at the same time as this post. I will certainly be asking the Superintendent about this for clarity to the community to understand the rationale.”

Superintendent Iranetta Wright added in the thread: “As the Superintendent, I wasn’t aware of this decision as it appears the Principals and the Athletic team thought it best to do so for the safety of their students. I have many questions that I will address with our staff.”

The game will be streamed live on the Cincinnati Public Schools’ Athletics YouTube page.

Taft is currently ranked the No. 3 Division II boys basketball team in Ohio and Woodward is No. 9. Both teams are 15-2 this season and Taft leads Woodward in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference-Red division by just a half game.

Last Thursday, Jan. 26, the Woodward and Taft boys basketball teams shared a team meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the Taft athletics Twitter account.

The Enquirer will update this story.