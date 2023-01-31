Taft, Woodward limiting fans from Friday’s varsity basketball game

One of the biggest high school boys basketball games of the 2022-23 regular season won’t include its usual sold-out crowd after Cincinnati Public Schools limited spectators for Friday’s Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Tilt between Woodward and Taft.

Both schools will only allow two parent or guardian tickets per player and cheerleader for the game, scheduled for 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 3, at Woodward. This decision came, “after altercations involving spectators at the previous boys basketball game between Taft and Woodward High Schools, and review by Cincinnati Public Schools’ leadership,” according to a Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson.

