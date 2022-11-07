tadoo list – November 2022 Arts & Culture Calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

Eleanor Dubinsky. Nov. 4. Multilingual vocalist, guitarist and cellist Eleanor Dubinsky’s music lives at the tender edge where jazz, world and pop sensibilities meet emotionally forthright songwriting, with songs that reflect and celebrate both her Midwestern roots and the formative time she has spent in South America, western and central Europe, Portugal and Cape Verde. 7 p.m. Lyric Theater & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Dopapod. Nov. 10. 8 pm This Boston-based Quartet describes their hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass and electronica as “experiences traversing time travel, palindromic labyrinths, and binary pairs in a greater Cohesive mystery.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Jazz Live at the Library: The Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Nov. 10. This month’s installment of this free monthly concert series features jazz saxophonist Jamey Aebersold. 7 pm Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 140 E. Main St. www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library

Kelsey Waldon. Nov. 11. Born in western Kentucky and endorsed by the late John Prine before his death, country singer songwriter Kelsey Waldon tackles topics ranging from addiction and corruption to life’s general disappointments and frustrations, in a drawl that’s both forthright and comforting. Brit Taylor will open. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Dolly Disco: Dolly Parton-inspired Western Swing Dance Party. Nov. 12. This Dolly Parton-inspired traveling country western disco is for the 9 to 5 working girls with a calling from another era who just want something a little classic. The Burl will Transform to Rainbowland, where you’ll dance with somebody to the music of Dolly Parton, Kasey Musgraves, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, ABBA, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Whitney Houston, The Chicks, Madonna, Tina Turner and more. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Michael and Jennifer McClain & the Banjocats. Nov. 13. The Harstad Fine Arts series presents an evening of high energy banjo and fiddle music, with Nashville bluegrass band The Banjocats. Enjoy a Blend of instrumentals, with guitar flat-picking, mandolin, fiddle and upright bass, and trio vocals led by Jennifer’s sweet, pure voice. 3 pm Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Road. www.harstadarts.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Nov. 18. Formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California, jug band, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band scored its first charting single in 1967 and has since embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass and the amalgam now known as “Americana.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

SG Goodman. Nov. 26. Raised in western Kentucky on the Mississippi River Delta, in a strict church going family of row crop farmers, Goodman went from singing in church three times a week to becoming a prominent member of the Murray, Kentucky, indie scene and an impassioned voice in the political and social movements she supported. With a voice equal parts grit and balm, she can fly high with plaintive tones or prowl the low valleys of longing, sometimes within the course of one line. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

American Aquarium. Nov. 28. With tracks tackling frontman BJ .Barham’s personal losses – the loss of his mother and grandmother, the loss of a child, the loss of youth and time and the creative spark that drives him – American Aquarium’s most recent album, “Chicamacomico,” feels stripped down and bare-boned in its instrumentation compared to earlier records. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Music for Mission: A Dolly Parton Tribute. Nov. 4. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church, this annual concert boasts an all-star cast of local musicians in benefit of a local nonprofit. This year’s concert will pay tribute to Dolly Parton and benefit Seedleaf, which supports community gardens in Lexington. Tickets are free, but reservations are recommended, as the event has sold out in the past. Featured artists include musicologist and emcee Ron Pen, as well as Alicia McCorvey, Raleigh Dailey, Maggie Lander, JoAnna James, Buffy Lawson, Jim Gleason, the Possum Queens and many others. 7:30 pm First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St.

ART & EXHIBITS

LexArts HOP. 18. During the LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events, at traditional and nontraditional gallery spaces alike. Patrons start at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 pm, with many venues keeping additional hours. A full guide is available each month at the LexArts HOP website. www.lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art. On display through Nov. 18. The Kentucky Arts Council, in partnership with alDía en América and Casa de la Cultura Kentucky, has invited Hispanic, Latinx and Latin American Kentuckians to share their visual art for this traveling exhibit that has appeared in various regions of Kentucky over the past year , with the goal of sharing contemporary Hispanic/Latin American/Latinx experiences in the commonwealth; demonstrating diversity through diverse media, styles and themes; and recognizing the dynamic expressions these Kentuckians contribute to our cultural landscape. See website for gallery hours. ArtsPlace Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org

Etiquette, A Common Misconception. On display Oct. 7-Dec. 3 in the City Gallery. This conceptual exhibit loosely following the theme of “etiquette” as the artists interpret it features the work of Lexington artists Mark Lenn Johnson, Dafri and Lennon Michalski. See website for gallery hours. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Mind Over Matter. On display Nov. 18-Dec. 23. What’s old is new again, as three local artists (Celeste Lewis, Deborah Westerfield and Marcia Cone) use a variety of mixed media – found objects as well as paper, paint and clay – to create assemblages and collage, Exploring color and texture and the stories the art wants to tell. Gallery hours Wed.-Sat. 12-5 pm, with a LexArts HOP reception Nov. 18. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

Rauschenberg: A Gift in Your Pocket from the Collections of Friends in Honor of Bradley Jeffries. On display through Jan. 7. This exhibition features rare paintings, drawings and Photographs that were gifted by American painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg (1925-2008) to Bradley Jeffries (1949-2021), a native Kentuckian who was a close friend to the artist and served as his business and life manager for many years. The exhibit also includes personal objects that honor their friendship. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm, Sat. 12-5pm UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

Breeders’ Cup Festival. Nov. 1-4. As the world championships of horse racing returns to Keeneland, Lexington will host a weeklong festival geared towards visitors and locals alike. Events include the Tandy Park Takeover, a week of daily live music programming at Tandy Park (Oct. 31-Nov. 5); an equine film festival at Mt. Brilliant Park (Nov. 1-4); a Kentucky Bourbon Showcase at Clerestory in Greyline Station (Nov. 2-4) and more. Full schedule of events at www.breederscupfestival.com

Southern Circuit of Independent Filmmakers: “Outta the Muck.” Nov. 3. Family, football and history come to life in this film, an intimate portrait of the Dean Family, longtime residents of the historic town of Pahokee, Florida. Filmmaker Ira McKinley takes his audience on a journey to the land of sugarcane, Reconnecting with his niece and nephew while exploring a shared family history that spans seven generations and stories that transcend space and time. The film presents a community and a family that resists despair with love, remaining fiercely self-determined while forging their own unique narrative of Black achievement. 6:30 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Carnegie Classics: “The Little Prince.” Nov. 5. After a two-year hiatus, this Immersive annual event themed around a classic work of literature Returns with a tribute to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s 1943 classic children’s book “The Little Prince.” Designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work in a fun, theme-party-type atmosphere, this year’s event will feature music from DJNasti, a special light show by Lexington-based analog liquid light trio Liquified, artistic pop -up surprises, an art exhibit, French hors d’oeuvres and an open bar serving “signature cocktails fit for a prince.” Attendees must be 18 or over. 7 pm The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second Street. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Broadway Live: “Annie.” Nov. 3-6. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that Sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 pm and 7:30 pm Sat.; 1 pm and 6:30 pm Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Movement Continuum: Garden. Nov. 11-13, 18-20. This production from local contemporary dance company Movement Continuum will examine the symbiosis of a garden ecosystem as well as our human relationship with the ground beneath us and the light above us. Guiding its audience through early morning dew-laden petals, sliding sunsets and the mysterious Darkness that nurtures red-capped mushrooms, Dancers will personify sunlight, moonlight, shadow, plant and insect. Shows at 7 pm Fri. and Sat.; 2 pm Sun. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.movementcontinuum.org

Studio Players: “Scrooge in Rouge.” Nov. 17-21, 24-27, Dec. 1-4. The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning and only three Surviving members remain to soldier on through a performance of “A Christmas Carol.”‘The undaunted trio gamely face missed cues, ill-fitting costumes , and Solving the problem of having no one to play Tiny Tim. Shows at 8 pm opening night, Fri. and Sat.; 2:30 pm Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

Script to Table: Rodgers and Hammerstein. Nov. 18-19. The Lexington Theater Company’s signature fundraising event is a collaboration with James Beard Award nominee chef Ouita Michel. With two nights to choose from, attendees will enjoy an evening of culinary and theatrical storytelling, while supporting the mission of The Lexington Theater Company. Cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres begin at 6 pm with a three-course meal starting at 6:30 pm Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Through the Looking Glass – A Steampunk Odyssey in Underland. Nov. 19. This interactive dance, music and Storytelling event takes place in Underland, a weird world of gadgets and gizmos, and strange creatures – some friendly, some frightening. Visitors are encouraged (though not required) to don their own Steampunk/Underland inspired clothing and become part of the masquerade. Fun surprises are planned throughout the evening, including professional dance performances, light refreshments, vendors, a costume contest, photo booths and door prizes. 6 pm Arabesque World Dance, 451 Chair Ave Suite B.

Amadeus Lex Concert: Night Music. Nov. 19. This production by Amadeus Lex will present a nocturnal journey, from Mozart’s light-hearted “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” to Jonathan Crosmer’s towering sextet, “Constellation,” an Odyssey Exploring the complexity of love and truth through a range of Styles and influences, from Baroque to blues, jazz and rock. 7:30 pm St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2025 Bellafonte Drive. www.amadeuslex.com