Tad Stryker: Walking the Talk

Can the last two decades of Nebraska football be attributed to a serious case of mistaken identity?

Not completely, but NU’s lack of identity has been the biggest contributor to a deteriorating foundation. If you’re starting over, setting your bearings on a new identity is the place to start a real rebuild.

Matt Rhule has quickly diagnosed the root problem, and has swiftly moved to dig out the indecisiveness that has held the program Hostage for so long. He’s putting his focus exactly where he said he would — on winning at the line of scrimmage. Rhule is moving towards a “body blows” Offensive mentality that will not fix every problem, but should take Nebraska a long way in the right direction, if implemented properly.

