Tad Boyle looking for ‘everyday guys’ to emerge

Evan Battey is not physically present in Boulder anymore. After stepping down as the Unofficial Mayor of BoulderBattey moved Overseas to begin his professional basketball career in Bulgaria.

But the example Battey set as a leader and representative of CU basketball was witnessed by the returning players in the program. Unprompted this preseason, Tristan da Silva, KJ Simpson and Nique Clifford have all mentioned the enormous impact Battey had on them early during their college career.

“I hope there’s a residual effect. We need some guys to step up and be Everyday guys,” 13th-year Buffs head Coach Tad Boyle said during his Media Day press conference on Wednesday. “I hope they saw what Evan brought. Look, there’s only one Evan Battey. I’m not going to expect any of these guys to be Evan Battey. He’s one in a million… actually, he’s one of a kind. But they’re gone.

“Hopefully the guys that were with him learn from him and learn what he brought in terms of selflessness and a team-first attitude. He never pointed the finger. He always looked internally. But at the same time, if he was doing his job and his teammates weren’t doing their job, he wasn’t afraid to call them up and say, ‘you got to step your game up.’ That’s leadership. That’s what we’re going to need; one or two or hopefully three of our returning guys to do this year.”

Boyle admitted leadership is the biggest question mark with his team a little more than a month prior to their 2022-23 season opener. Boyle pointed to Simpson, a true sophomore, as a player with the ability to help fill that void.



“KJ is a gamer. You guys saw that last year,” Boyle said. “He’s not afraid of the moment. He’s a competitive guy. He loves basketball. He’s got to bring the energy, open his mouth, and lead this team. Last year, Evan was that guy who was kind of directing traffic from the five spot , but he’s gone. Now we got Tristan who’s doing a great job with that. But KJ can, too, especially in the position that he’s playing, the point guard position.”

This is the group that will make Boyle the Buffaloes’ winningest head coach. His 254 victories at CU are just seven shy of Sox Walseth’s all-time mark. The Buffs will open at home against UC Riverside on Nov. 7 before playing their next five games outside the state: at Grambling State on Nov. 11, against Tennessee in Nashville is No. 13, and three contests in South Carolina during the Myrtle Beach Invitational between No. 17-20.

“Early on we may struggle a little bit,” Boyle said. “We’ve got some returning guys that got to step up into different roles when maybe last year they were pieces of the puzzle. So as that transition occurs, there may be some bumps in the road, but we’re a resilient group.

“We’re a tough group and I like the pieces that we have together. I think by the end of the season this team can be really, really dangerous and can certainly compete in the Pac-12 Conference. It’s going to be a fun journey.”

additional notes –

*** Lawson Lovering is another returning Buff expected to step into a more important role this season. The 7-foot-1 center played 189 minutes off the bench before his true freshman campaign ended with an MCL injury in his left knee. Lawson, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, had more turnovers (17) and nearly three times as many personal fouls (33) as he did field-goals made (13) before getting sidelined.

“Lawson’s very difficult on himself, so when things don’t go his way, sometimes the head goes down, the shoulders slump. We can’t have that this year,” Boyle said. “He’s got to be able to play through mistakes. When you got Evan Battey there and Lawson’s struggling, it’s easy to have a fallback guy. Well, we don’t have a fallback guy this year. Lawson’s going to play.

“He’s going to grow and develop into a really, really good big man in the Pac-12. The CU fans did not see the real Lawson Lovering last year. He’s not a finished product yet. It takes big guys a while to develop and grow, but he’s on the right track.”

*** Boyle expects da Silva to benefit the most from Jabari Walker‘s decision to leave CU early for the NBA. da Silva averaged 2.7 points per game as a freshman, 9.4 points per contest as a sophomore last season, and is now the odds-on favorite to lead the Buffaloes in minutes played and scoring this season. da Silva’s size and versatility allows him to play all three frontcourt positions.

“Tristan is far and away our most consistent,” Boyle said. “He’s much more comfortable and confident now. I expect him to be a first-team all-Pac-12 player, I really do, if we can win enough games.”

*** That is Parquet‘s departure, as a transfer to UNLV, is not talked about nearly as often as the losses of Battey and Walker. Parquet missed the final 15 games of the 2021-22 season due to an injury, so the Buffs had already started the process of playing without him. Parquet made his biggest impact at CU on the defensive end of the court.

“We’ve got a couple of guys that can fill that role. Nique (Clifford) is certainly one of them. Nique’s got the length, he’s the experience now, and his body has gotten stronger,” Boyle said. (Junior College transfer) J’Vonne Hadley is a guy who brings unbelievable competitive spirit and energy defensively. I look at J’Vonne and Nique. Those guys could fill that kind of defensive stopper role.”

*** RJ Smith got his first few reps practice reps in with the Buffaloes on Wednesday. The true freshman guard from Southern California missed all of CU’s summer work and the first six preseason practices due to a knee injury. With the Simpsons, Julian HammondPrinceton transfer Ethan Wrightand Javon Ruffinthe Buffs have good depth in the backcourt, so Smith might still end up redshirting this season.