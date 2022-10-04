Tacoma Arts Month 2022 | A&E

Tacoma Arts Month is just around the corner — and in-person — once more. Celebrating 21 years of art and culture, Tacoma is dedicating 31 days to the talented artists of the community. There will be hundreds of arts events, exhibits, workshops, music and dance showcases, lectures, and literary readings — both virtually and in person throughout autumn.

“It will be really interesting and beautiful to see the types of activities that reflect our community in this day and time, being able to see the complexity and diversity of offerings that really show our community in a way that comes from the community,” said Tacoma Arts Administrator Amy McBride.

The begins on Oct. 5 with the Kaleidoscope Opening Party at the STAR Center in partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma. The formal program will include activities for all ages, cooking demonstrations, open dance class rotations, live music and performances, Poetry by Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia K. Valentine, and more. AMOCAT Arts Awards winners and nominees will be recognized as well.

Part of Tacoma Arts Month includes a Studio Tour that features various artists and Collaborative Studios across the city on Oct. 15-16. Attendees can visit selected Studios free of charge, to see behind-the-scenes processes of local artists, from painters and jewelry makers to Photographers and Pottery makers and more. Some Tours even offer some hands-on experiences and other activities. All month long, visitors can experience something new as they celebrate Tacoma’s cultural community.

Tacoma Arts Month will go beyond October this year. The Arts at the Armory will take place on Dec. 10 and 11.

For the full schedule of events, visit online, or follow Tacoma Arts Month on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know.