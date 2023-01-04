Tacoma Arts Live Launches Small Business Incubator | A&E

A new initiative to fuel small business development and bolster local art professionals has landed in the Puget Sound. The Tacoma Arts Live-led program, Accelerating Creative Enterprise or ACE, is a three-part program aimed at incubating and Accelerating BIPOC and women-led businesses with creative and art-focused entrepreneurs.

More specifically, ACE plans to support professionals through:

Free office rentals and conference spaces at the Tacoma Armory;

Professional development workshops for small businesses, emerging non-profits, and creative professionals; and

Event sponsorship for at least three small businesses to hold events at the Tacoma Armory or at other local large-scale venues.

“The arts are a huge generator of economic activity in the South Sound and nationally,” executive director David Fischer said in a release. “We will diversify and amplify local economic impact through ACE, supporting a range of entrepreneurial activity. Independent creative professionals such as musicians, dancers, actors, artists, emergent event producers, other small businesses, and technicians are all invited to participate in this opportunity to sharpen their potential in the ‘gig economy.’ Equity is a Cornerstone of this initiative, focusing resources for BIPOC- and women-led enterprise.”

To see ACE’s goals through, Tacoma Arts Live teamed with Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board and a variety of other South Sound organizations. Together, the Coalition secured funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce for the new program.

Currently, ACE is accepting applicants to make use of the rent-free office space, professional development workshops, and event sponsorships. Participation in ACE is open to individuals, small businesses, and Emerging Nonprofits that include the following:

A BIPOC- and/or women-led small business;

A small-business person located in or focused on serving the Hilltop neighborhood; or

A BIPOC and/or woman creative professional seeking to take their “gig work” or “side hustle'” up a notch.

Interested applicants can apply here or email Antonio Gómez at [email protected].