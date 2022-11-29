Taco Bell embraces soccer, Latin culture in new ad

Dive Brief:

Taco Bell is rolling out a campaign aimed at the Latino community, per information shared with Marketing Dive.

“Donde We All Play” features Talent including professional soccer player Ashley Sanchez, Mexican-Japanese-American model Genai Nakama and streetwear by Paisa Boys. The campaign is running across multiple platforms and channels until Dec. 18, the final day of the FIFA World Cup.

The push combines a passion for both food and soccer, a key messaging component for the brand as the world tunes into the global tournament.

Dive Insight:

Taco Bell is looking to take advantage of World Cup hype while reaching out to a diverse audience. “Donde We All Play” touches on a popular pastime for many members of the Latin community while also embracing Emerging youth culture. Ads appear on Fox Sports, Telemundo and connected TV channels such as Peacock.

The spot serves as a debut for a new song from Niña Dioz, Mexico’s first openly queer rapper. Fans interested in the new song, titled “Siéntelo,” might actively seek out the creative.

Marketers have increased efforts to embrace the LGBT community in recent years as part of broader diversity and inclusion efforts. Taco Bell earlier this year took a drag show on tour at its premium-positioned Cantina locations around the US

“Donde We All Play” is built on the brand message that Taco Bell is a place for people to come together and be themselves while they eat, play and hang out. It arrives at a time of growth, with Taco Bell delivering a 7% gain in US same-store sales during the third quarter for parent Yum Brands. The chain is also pushing international growth, making soccer a major opportunity.

“As a Mexican-inspired brand, we wanted to authentically celebrate the culture that’s inspired Taco Bell since day one and Engage with the multicultural consumer that’s now inspiring us today,” said Sean Tresvant, chief brand officer of Taco Bell, in a press statement .

Taco Bell has stepped up its marketing towards young people in recent months. In May, the chain launched a TikTok dance challenge catering to the app’s Gen Z user base. It also partnered with Pete Davidson in early October to promote a new breakfast menu.