T-Breds, Hornets’ McElwain win Region 4-AAAA golf titles | Sports

South Aiken’s girls’ golf team placed four players on the All Region 4-AAAA team and retained its region championship Tuesday at Midland Valley Golf Club despite a big individual performance by Aiken High’s Kaylee McElwain.

The T-Breds posted a team total of 376, just three clear of McElwain and the Hornets. Midland Valley was third at 426, and North Augusta placed fourth at 485.

McElwain, a runner-up by two shots in each of the previous two region championship tournaments, blew away the rest of the field with a round of 71 that was 15 shots clear of anyone else.

That was nearly enough to help the Hornets to the team title, but the T-Breds’ depth was too much.

Blair Wood (87), Daniella Penaloza (91), Anna Claire Platte (99) and Allie Thomas (99) all made the all-region team for South Aiken, which also won the title a year ago.

Joining McElwain on the all-region team from Aiken were Phoebe Hiner with a 95 and Ashley Young with a 99.

Midland Valley’s Karsyn Herron was the individual runner-up and an all-region pick with a score of 86.

Lily Berry led North Augusta with a 106.

Up next is the Class AAAA Upper State tournament, scheduled for Oct. 17 at Saluda Valley Country Club in Williamston. The Class AAAA state Championship is scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes.