Syracuse Women’s Soccer Picks Up Sixth Straight Win

The goal of non-conference play for Syracuse Women’s soccer: “Keep them healthy and get them confident.”

According to Head Coach Nicky Adams, the team has achieved both in a 3-0 win over Cornell.

The Orange played in their last non-conference game against Cornell where they scored three goals in the first half, but only two of them counted.

The first goal scored in the fifth minute was waved off. Syracuse’s corner from junior Kate Murphy found Graduate student Jenna Tivnan’s head who redirected it towards the frame, but Graduate student Chelsea Domond tapped it in from an offside position.

