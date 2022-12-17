Syracuse Women’s Basketball vs Wake Forest Preview

Syracuse is undefeated at home in the Dome and starts conference play on Sunday, December 18th against Wake Forest.

After an impressive game against Wagner, Dariauna Lewis gave some insight into the team’s mentality heading into another home game.

“Protecting the home court is just something that everyone loves to do. We don’t want to lose here, we don’t want to lose at all, but really protecting the home court is like the main goal,” Lewis said.

