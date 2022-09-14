Syracuse Women’s basketball schedule: Dates (and some tip times) for all 30 games

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Women’s basketball’s ACC schedule is out, completing the team’s full slate of games for the 2022-23 season.

Felisha Legette-Jack will make her coaching debut during an exhibition against Le Moyne on Nov. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange women open the regular season four days later at home against Stony Brook.

Syracuse begins its 18-game ACC schedule Dec. 18 vs. Wake Forest.

Conference heavyweights North Carolina State, Notre Dame and Louisville all visit the JMA Dome for Sunday games.

Here’s a look at the Orange Women’s full 2022-23 schedule, with up-to-date tip times:

Nov. 3 vs. Le Moyne (exhibition); 7 p.m

Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook; 3:30 p.m

Nov. 10 vs. Colgate; 7 p.m

Nov. 14 vs. Binghamton; 7 p.m

Nov. 17 vs. Long Island; 7 p.m

Nov. 21 at Penn State

Nov. 25 vs. Bucknell; 7 p.m

Nov. 30 at Purdue

December 4 at Yale; 12 p.m

December 8 vs. Coppin State; 7 p.m

December 11 vs. Wagner; 2 p.m

December 18 vs. Wake Forest

December 20 vs. Albany; 10:30 a.m

December 29 at Louisville

Jan. 1 vs. North Carolina State

Jan. 5 vs. Pittsburgh

Jan. 8 at Clemson

Jan. 12 at Boston College

Jan. 15 vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 19 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 22 at Duke

Jan. 26 vs. Virginia

Jan. 29 vs. Louisville

February 2 at Virginia Tech

February 5 vs. Boston College

February 9 vs. North Carolina

February 12 at Notre Dame

February 16 at Florida State

February 19 vs. Miami (Fla.)

February 23 at Pittsburgh