Syracuse Women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves the team a week into the season

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season.

Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”

A graduate transfer from Kentucky, Owens did not play in either of the team’s two games this week.

She played 6 minutes in the team’s exhibition last week against Le Moyne. Owens’s mother organized a 52-person bus for dozens of friends and family members to travel from Albany for the exhibition game against the Dolphins.

An Albany native, Owens was a five-star recruit out of Niskayuna High School. She first attended Maryland for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky.

She appeared in 53 games during her time with the Wildcats, including 14 starts, and averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot 43.5% from the field.

First-year Coach Felisha Legette-Jack often shared that she recruited Owens three times in her career, finally convincing her to play for her at Syracuse.

The Orange women (2-0) return to action Monday night against Binghamton. The game is set for 7 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome and will stream on ACC Network Extra.

MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse Women’s basketball blows out Colgate with a dominant performance in the paint

Syracuse Women’s basketball box score vs. Colgate

Felisha Legette-Jack earns 1st win at Syracuse, but her backcourt steals the show: ‘I get to watch this’

Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?

ORANGE BASKETBALL FANS

Orange tickets | SU gear | 2022-23 streaming guide