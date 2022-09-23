Syracuse vs. Virginia odds, prediction, line: 2022 Week 4 college football Picks by model on 51-43 run

The Virginia Cavaliers and Syracuse Orange face off on Friday night in ACC action. Syracuse hosts the action at the JMA Wireless Dome, with Virginia dominating the series in recent days. The Cavaliers have won the last three tilts against the Orange, although both teams are 1-1 when the series is played in Syracuse. Virginia is 2-1 this season and playing its first conference game. Syracuse is 3-0 with a 1-0 record in ACC play in 2022.

Virginia vs. Syracuse spread: Syracuse -10

Virginia vs. Syracuse over/under: 54 points

Virginia vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse -385, Virginia +300

VIR: The Cavaliers are 7-8 against the spread in the last 15 games

SYR: The Orange are 11-4 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia’s defense is stingy, and that comes in handy on the road in conference play. The Cavaliers have allowed only 18.3 points per game this season, and opponents are generating fewer than 200 passing yards per game against Virginia. Syracuse is operating at a high level through the air, but the Orange are averaging only 3.9 yards per carry, giving Virginia an avenue toward success.

On offense, Virginia is averaging 413.3 total yards per game, and the Cavaliers have exceeded 500 yards in two of three games. Virginia is solidly above-average on the ground, racking up 176.7 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is a two-way threat with more than 1,000 career rushing yards, and pass-catcher Keytaon Thompson has more than 1,200 receiving yards since the start of the 2021 season. Syracuse’s defense is giving up a 73.5% completion rate to begin the 2022 campaign, and Armstrong is experienced and capable of explosiveness.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse’s 2022 season has been impressive on both sides of the ball. The Orange are producing at a high level on offense, and Syracuse’s defense has a potentially friendly matchup on Friday. Syracuse is giving up only 16.7 points per game this season, and opponents are averaging only 98.3 rushing yards per game against the Orange. Virginia is also scuffling in a significant way when it comes to putting points on the board.

The Cavaliers are averaging only 17.7 points per game, with only 19 points combined in the last two games. Virginia scored only three points against Illinois and 16 points against Old Dominion, and the Cavaliers produced only 222 total yards with three turnovers against Illinois. For the season, Virginia is completing only 51.9% of pass attempts with more interceptions than touchdowns. The Cavaliers are also second-worst among ACC Clubs with a third down conversion rate of only 32.6% through three games.

