Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven model

The Syracuse Orange are riding a five-game winning streak Entering their ACC Matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night. Syracuse extended its winning streak with its 78-63 win over Cornell on Saturday. Pittsburgh has won seven of its last eight games, including an 82-56 win over North Florida its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 9 pm ET. The Orange are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 138.5.





Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread: Syracuse -3.5

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 138 points

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh money line: Syracuse -170, Pittsburgh +145

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is red-hot coming into this matchup, having won five straight games following its loss to then-No. 16 Illinois at the end of November. The Orange have won their most recent four games by double digits, including a 78-63 win over Cornell on Saturday. Veteran guard Joseph Girard III led all five starters in double figures with 19 points, while Jesse Edwards had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Edwards has been one of the best players in the conference so far this season, averaging 14.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. Pittsburgh has suffered multiple blowout losses, including an 81-56 loss to West Virginia and a 91-60 loss to Michigan. Syracuse is 5-1 in its last six home games, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five games overall.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh got off to a slow start this season, but it has rolled to seven wins in its last eight games. The Panthers notched road wins at Northwestern and NC State three weeks ago, despite being 7-point underdogs against the Wildcats and 10-point underdogs against the Wolfpack. Their lone loss during their recent hot stretch came at Vanderbilt in a 75-74 thriller earlier this month, but they covered the 3-point spread.

They have been one of the most profitable teams in college basketball this season, covering the spread in seven straight games coming into this matchup. Junior forward Blake Hinson leads Pittsburgh with 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jamarius Burton (14.9) and senior guard Greg Elliott (11.0) are both in double figures as well.

