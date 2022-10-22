Syracuse vs. Clemson, Texas vs. Oklahoma State, UCLA vs. Oregon and more

This week may not have an epic game like last week’s Tennessee vs. Alabama Tilt proved to be, but there are still five ranked vs. ranked games and a bunch of others that are very interesting for a variety of reasons.

Multiple undefeated teams have already gone down today and more could be in trouble.

Bo Nix and No. 10 Oregon scored at will against No. 9 UCLA, which entered the day 6-0. The Ducks emphatically ended the Bruins’ perfect start to the season with a 45-30 win at home.

Another team that started the day unbeaten, No. 7 Ole Miss, fell 45-20 to unranked LSU. It was a dominant performance for the Tigers, who trailed 17-3 early before kicking into high gear the rest of the way though.

In an earlier marquee matchup, No. 5 Clemson got a serious scare from No. 14 Syracuse (also previously unbeaten), which led in the fourth quarter before the Tigers took control and eked out a 27-21 win.

There are numerous other games with major division, conference and even College Football Playoff implications. We’re past the halfway point of the season, so each week gets more important.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: 3:30 p.m TV: ABC | Line: UT -6.5 | Total: 60.5

This is one of two Massive games in the Big 12 this weekend. While TCU and Kansas State are undefeated in conference play, both Texas and Oklahoma State have just one Big 12 loss apiece. Texas, after a 2-2 start, has won three straight games and has had star quarterback Quinn Ewers back in the lineup in its last two outings. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, saw a massive opportunity slip away last week. OSU was facing TCU in a battle of unbeaten teams and the Cowboys had the Horned Frogs on the ropes, but allowed TCU to fight back and eventually win in double overtime. Will Mike Gundy’s team be able to bounce back after such a disappointing loss?

Time: 3:30 p.m TV: Fox | Line: Oregon -6 | Total: 70.5

UCLA is undefeated at 6-0 and is coming off consecutive home upsets over Washington and Utah. UCLA is an underdog again this week, but this time it’s on the road in Oregon, Chip Kelly’s old stomping grounds. The Bruins are led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. On the other side is Oregon, which has been hot since its ugly season-opening loss to Georgia. The Ducks are in their first season under Dan Lanning, who helped lead UGA to last year’s national title as defensive coordinator. Oregon’s strong suit has actually been its offense though. After posting just three points in the UGA loss, Oregon has averaged 49.8 points per game in the five games since.

Time: 3:30 p.m TV: CBS | Line: LSU -1.5 | Total: 67.5

While no. 6 Alabama is set to host No. 24 Mississippi State in the 7 pm window, this feels like the more competitive SEC game on Saturday’s schedule. Ole Miss is 7-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country but is actually a slight underdog for its trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU. LSU, in its first season under Brian Kelly, has had some Highs and Lows so far in 2022, but the win over Florida was the best LSU’s offense has looked all year. Can a performance like that carry over to this week’s Showdown with Ole Miss?

Time: 8 p.m TV: FS1 | Line: TCU -3.5 | Total: 54.5

TCU has been one of the biggest stories of the season so far. In Year 1 under Sonny Dykes, the Horned Frogs were expected to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big 12. Instead, they are the last undefeated team remaining in the conference at 6-0 and 3-0 in league play. Meanwhile, Kansas State should be nice and rested after its bye week. The Wildcats are 5-1 on the year, having only lost at home to Tulane in an upset. The strong start for K-State has been led by QB Adrian Martinez. A transfer from Nebraska, Martinez has only thrown for 900 yards, but he’s rushed for 546 yards and nine scores and has been an excellent pairing with shifty running back Deuce Vaughn. Those two, plus a solid K-State defense, will present a big challenge to TCU.

What else has happened so far