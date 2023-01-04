Syracuse transfer safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio State football prepares to lose a handful of veteran defensive backs, it added one with Power 5 starting experience on Tuesday night.

Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Buckeyes. He was considered one of the top uncommitted players currently in the transfer portal.

Carter started 10 of the Orange’s 12 games this season for a team that started 6-0 before losing five straight. They totaled 35 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended. He started 27 of 31 games over his three seasons, collecting 135 tackles, five interceptions, 12 passes defended and one fumble forced.

Carter will have three years of Eligibility remaining due to the blanket waiver given to all players for the 2020 Pandemic season.

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman already announced he intends to enter the NFL Draft. Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor both finished their fifth seasons. Third-year Lathan Ransom is eligible for early entry into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes also return Cam Martinez, a backup to McCalister at nickel safety. Freshmen Sonny Styles and Kye Stokes showed promise.

Carter, who moved around the secondary this season, will give OSU a veteran option to stabilize a defense that allowed over 1,000 yards in its final two games of the season.

