Syracuse soccer vs. Indiana in NCAA championship: Live score, updates for College Cup Final

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse men’s soccer team takes on the Indiana Hoosiers at 6 pm Monday in the NCAA Championship match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The game will air on ESPNU.

Pregame

Syracuse men’s soccer goes for its first national title in program history Tonight against Indiana.

The No. 3 seed Orange (18-2-4) could become just the second team in ACC history to win its division, conference tournament and national championship, joining the North Carolina Squad that accomplished the feat in 2011.

Syracuse enters the match with a plus-30 goal differential on the season, the highest in Coach Ian McIntyre’s tenure. McIntyre has led the program since 2010. This is SU’s first title match appearance in two trips to the College Cup.

In Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku, Syracuse suits up a pair of All-Americans for the first time in 1932. The forward duo has combined for 21 goals, 13 assists and 55 points.

Liverpool native Jeorgio Kocevski plays a key role in the midfield for the Orange. Fayetteville-Manlius grads Francesco and Antonino Pagano also suit up for the Orange.

Defensively, SU is led by goalie Russell Shealy, who has put together a career season with 69 saves, an 81.2% save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Well. 13 seed Indiana (14-4-6) enters the match having not surrendered a goal in NCAA tournament play.

The Hoosiers, winners of eight national titles, are playing for the College Cup for a second time in three years.