Syracuse Orange men’s basketball: three takeaways from the Orange’s win over Georgetown

The Syracuse Orange finally broke the script hex and overcame a slow start to run away from the Georgetown Hoyas 83-64 this afternoon. Let’s get to three takeaways from the game:

The Jesse Edwards Show

The Blocking Dutchman was dominant in the lane for the Orange. Edwards shot 10-14 from the field to finish with a team-high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists. Jesse overcame some first-half trouble and played smart in the second half staying in the game and helping contain the Hoyas’ inside presence.

Judah pays Homage to Pearl

On the day that Syracuse added Pearl Washington to the Ring of Honor, their current point guard put on a dazzling performance. Mintz finished the game with 16 points, 10 assists, 5 steals and only 1 turnover. He didn’t shoot well from the field but he got into the lane and Drew fouls (he was 10-11 from the line) or found open players like this

Free Throws Matter (™ Brent Ax)

Syracuse ended up 20-21 from the foul line in this one. Even though the Orange pulled away at the end, the fact that they knocked down foul shots at such a high rate kept the Hoyas from getting closer in the second half. If this team is going to win close games they need to drive the ball inside and convert from the foul line.

What did you take from today’s game?