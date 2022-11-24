Syracuse Men’s Soccer NCAA Tournament Look Ahead

Syracuse is into round 3 of the NCAA Tournament but not without a scare from UPenn. The Quakers kept their players back in the first half and allowed the Orange to control possession and the majority of the chances. Part of this was because Penn wanted to play longer balls to their two talented goal scorers in Ben Stitz and Stas Korzeniowski. The high risk, high reward defensive strategy Syracuse went with was to play with a high backline which allowed them to both maintain pressure further up the pitch as well as make timing those runs difficult. The Quakers would finish with 12 offsides in the game which Coach Gill was far from disappointed with because it meant his team was trying to be aggressive by making those runs.

.

