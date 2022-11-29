Syracuse Men’s Basketball, Football Teams Both Brawl on Saturday

While most programs would encourage their players to have a “fighting spirit” on the field or the court, a pair of Syracuse teams may have taken that terminology a bit too literally on Saturday.

That’s because both the Orange’s men’s basketball and football teams found themselves in the middle of brawls during their respective games on Saturday.

The shenanigans began on the court at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon when Syracuse basketball guard Judah Mintz slapped Bryant guard and former Saint Peter’s NCAA tournament Hero Doug Edert. Edert responded with a slap of his own, causing both benches to clear and resulting in a wave of ejections.

Later in the afternoon, Bryant sunk shorthanded Syracuse with a last-second shot, 73-72.

