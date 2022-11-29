Syracuse Men’s Basketball, Football Teams Both Brawl on Saturday

While most programs would encourage their players to have a “fighting spirit” on the field or the court, a pair of Syracuse teams may have taken that terminology a bit too literally on Saturday.

That’s because both the Orange’s men’s basketball and football teams found themselves in the middle of brawls during their respective games on Saturday.

The shenanigans began on the court at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon when Syracuse basketball guard Judah Mintz slapped Bryant guard and former Saint Peter’s NCAA tournament Hero Doug Edert. Edert responded with a slap of his own, causing both benches to clear and resulting in a wave of ejections.

Later in the afternoon, Bryant sunk shorthanded Syracuse with a last-second shot, 73-72.

The woes would continue for the Orange later in the evening during the school’s rivalry week football game against Boston College. Syracuse Offensive lineman Enrique Cruz punched an Eagles defender, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while the Orange were in field goal range late in the first half. The 15-yard infraction pushed the offense all the way back to the Boston College 37-yard line.

Syracuse trailed 10–3 at Halftime after failing to score after Cruz’s penalty.

Unlike the men’s basketball team, the Orange were able to rally on the gridiron, scoring 26 points in the final quarter to beat Boston College, 32–23. The win improved Syracuse to 7–5 and earned the program some momentum heading into the Bowl season.

More College Coverage: