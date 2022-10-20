Syracuse Men’s and Women’s Basketball Freshmen Guards Preview Upcoming Season

This past Friday, Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball had their annual media day. This allowed the opportunity for fans and media to hear from some of the incoming freshmen players. Among the freshman who spoke were Lexi McNabb, Kennedi Perkins, Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, and Justin Taylor.

Women’s Team

Lexi McNabb, 5’7 guard

When seeing the last name McNabb, the first image that comes to mind is Donovan Mcnabb, legendary Syracuse football alumni, who then went on to have an extraordinary NFL career, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another name that comes to mind is Raquel McNabb (formerly Nurse), who played on the Syracuse Women’s Basketball team from 1995 to 1998 and ranks fourth in all-time assists for Syracuse Women’s basketball. Now coming into the Spotlight will be their daughter Lexi McNabb, a 5’7 freshman guard, who in high school was a two-time 4-AArizona state Champion in basketball.

At media day, McNabb was asked about her decision process in selecting Syracuse as the school that she would ultimately attend. McNabb already had a relationship with Felisha Legette-Jack, who was an Assistant Coach when McNabb’s mother was a player on the team. Originally, McNabb had signed to play at Buffalo, where Leggette Jack was coaching before this year.

However, once Coach Jack decided to Coach Syracuse, McNabb committed to the Orange.

“I originally did get recruited to Syracuse when Coach Q (Hillsman) was here, and it had always been a dream of mine, just my parents and everything.” McNabb said, “But you know, I also didn’t want to follow my parents’ footsteps as much. But, I just felt like, you know, God was kind of telling me, you know, this is where you’re supposed to be, and this is where you’re supposed to play as he, as Coach Jack came. So I knew I had to take that opportunity.”

Kennedy Perkins, 5’6 guard

Kennedi Perkins is a 5’6 guard who attended Bowlingbook HS in Illinois and averaged 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals throughout her high school career. Perkins was asked how that leadership and production will translate to the collegiate level.

“It’s gonna be more difficult. The ACC is a competitive conference, but I’m just gonna be me, use my toughness and my basketball IQ to help the team as much as possible, even though I’m a freshman.” Perkins said. “I feel like it can help the team in that aspect.”

Perkins also spoke on what makes Coach Jack such an extraordinary coach.

“Her passion, I appreciate that she loves the game and is willing to do whatever it takes to make her players better.” Perkins said, “And I love that she loves us, like she’ll do anything for us and all we have to do is produce on the court in which we will.”

Men’s Team

Judah Mintz 6’3 guard

The Prize and most notable player from this year’s Syracuse men’s basketball six-man freshman class is, without a doubt, Judah Mintz. Mintz, a 6’3 combo guard, played high school basketball at the prestigious Oak Hill High school in Virginia, where many basketball stars have come and gone, including Syracuse Legend and future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

Mintz was highly regarded throughout high school, being a 4-star prospect in the Spotlight at Oak Hill. When asked about Mintz, Head Coach Jim Boeheim compared him to former Syracuse Guard Johnny Flynn, saying how, “He’s as explosive a point guard as we’ve had here in a long

time. He’s like Johnny Flynn, but he’s much bigger.” (Rothstein)

At media day, Mintz was asked how he is dealing with those high expectations being a top recruit and having five other freshman teammates. Since Mintz was the last one to commit, the decision became easier for him despite the high expectations of such a historical program at SU.

Scroll to Continue

“It can be a challenge sometimes, but I was the last freshman to commit, the other five had to deal with certain things.” Mintz said. “Coming in, I was able to see who I wanted to play with, and that was the other five (freshman), they got my back, so I know I’m going to be good this year.”

Many have made comparisons already for who they think Mintz reminds them of, but the question is, what does Mintz think about his game?

“I would describe myself as an aggressive point guard, making plays being a playmaker.” Mintz said. “Whether that’s a shot for myself or my teammates, that’s what I’m going to do, so just being aggressive on and off the ball on defense and offense, that’s what I like to do.”

Quadir Copeland, 6’6 guard

Quadir Copeland was born and raised in Philadelphia and feels that his game play brings out Philly’s spirit and passion.

“We all got heart from Philly, I just get to bring that aspect from my game and show my toughness, you really can’t teach heart,” said Copeland “I’m staying gritty and staying grounded”

As a guard on the taller side, Copeland was asked who he compares and mirrors his game after, mentioning some all time greats in the process.

“Penny, Magic, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, they are a bunch of tall guards to shape my game after,” Copeland said. “It’s really about finding out where you fit. I can play the one, two, and three.”

Copeland spent his final year of high school at IMG academy in Florida, where he was teammates with fellow freshman Justin Taylor.

Justin Taylor, 6’6 guard

Taylor, a teammate of Copeland in their senior year of high school, expects to play a significant role for the Orange this year despite being a freshman.

“SU was the perfect fit for me, the relationship with the coaches,” Taylor said. “I’m going to come and make an impact right away, I’m just super ready to go”

Being in Syracuse over the summer and playing at IMG has helped Taylor adjust to the new environment away from home.

“The summer helped me a ton, and IMG helped me with being away from home,” Taylor said. “Being here in the summer and preseason has helped me adjust.”

Syracuse Women’s basketball will have their first game on November 7th against Stony Brook at 3:30 pm at the Dome. Meanwhile, the men’s team will begin their season also on November 7th at home against Lehigh at 8:00 pm

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF