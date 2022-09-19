Syracuse football wide receiver Isaiah Jones is likely out for the season

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse football has lost another player from its depth chart due to a game injury.

Wide receiver Isaiah Jones is “probably done for the year,” SU Coach Dino Babers said during his Monday press conference.

Jones was holding his right arm while being helped off the field by medical staff late in the fourth quarter of SU’s 32-29 win over Purdue.

He was hurt trying to catch a downfield pass from quarterback Garrett Shrader that fell incomplete but resulted in a key pass interference call on the game-winning drive.

Jones had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers. On the year, he has hauled in four catches for 60 yards, with a length of 25.

Jones injured the same arm during the early part of fall camp, causing him to miss some practice time.

He’s the third player Syracuse has lost to a season-ending injury. Tight end Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson both suffered leg injuries in Week 1.

