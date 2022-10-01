Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Live score, updates

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 pm Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

See in-game team and individual stats here.

Pregame

Good afternoon from the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse has taken the field for pregame warm-ups. At first glance, the safety group looks like it’s in a good place after a few guys didn’t finish last week’s win vs. Virginia.

Ja’Had Carter and Alijah Clark were dressed for pregame. Derek McDonald will be a scratch for the second-straight week. Defensive lineman Chase Simmons will not play. He’s watching his unit go through drills with a crutch under his right arm.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader had no noticeable wrap or brace on his ankle after having one earlier in the week.

It’s been said here before, but it’s worth repeating. Watching the ball come out of Carlos Del Rio-Wilson’s hand just looks different.

We should get a long look at the back-up quarterback tonight. There’s no higher point spread on record in SU’s history.

Tonight’s game is expected to draw the smallest crowd of the season. It’s a gorgeous evening in Central New York, and a lower-subdivision opponent riding a 23-game losing streak isn’t much of a draw.

