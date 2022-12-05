Syracuse football ticket information for Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse football is headed back to New York.

SU will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. The game will be played at 2 pm on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and will be televised on ESPN.

Individual game tickets are now on sale. Tickets sold through the university range from $60 to $150. All tickets are mobile tickets.

Syracuse is also offering a travel package, starting at $260 per person, that includes a game ticket and round-trip bus transportation the day of the game.

Syracuse is also offering pregame packages starting at $150 per person. That gets you access to a cash bar and food in the Ford Field MVP Club, located behind home plate, from the time Gates open until kickoff. It does not include a game ticket.

Luxury suite information can be found by calling 718-508-3955.

You can also buy Pinstripe Bowl tickets directly through the Bowl (also via Ticketmaster). Those tickets start at $55.90 (includes fees) but are not in the Syracuse-designated cheering sections.

The Yankee Stadium Audi Suite/Budweiser Patio is a high-end seating area with expansive views of the field from the third base line. Pricing starts at $500 and comes with pregame and in-game food and beverage service through the end of the third quarter.

MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL

The Orange is headed to the Big Apple: Syracuse will play Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’

New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for the 2024 football season

New movie starring former Syracuse running back to Premiere at Landmark Theatre

Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as Coach as long as football keeps showing progress

Syracuse Orange fans:

How to watch and stream | Syracuse football tickets | Syracuse football gear