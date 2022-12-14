Syracuse football starting CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer Portal

Syracuse, NY —One of the brightest stars on the Syracuse football defense has decided to play elsewhere in 2023.

Orange starting cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut has entered the transfer Portal

Chestnut had 83 tackles and four interceptions over two seasons at Syracuse and paired with Garrett Williams to form what was regarded as one of the better cornerback duos in the ACC.

Chestnut was named Third Team All-ACC as a freshman in 2021. He was Honorable mention on the All-ACC team this past season.

Official confirmation has not come on this but with Williams seemingly set to move on and declare for the NFL Draft, the Orange will be without its 2022 starting cornerbacks next season.

Chestnut is the ninth Syracuse player overall to enter the Portal since the end of the regular season.

The cornerback position has seen significant movement in the last two days for Syracuse football.

After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer Portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart.

Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter. Gould (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has four years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in one game at Nebraska and redshirted the 2022 season.

A four-star prospect out of high school, Gould was one of the top prospects in New Jersey. He played at Bergen Catholic and helped lead his team to a 2021 state title. Gould was the New Jersey High School Player of the Year that same season according to Max Preps.

Syracuse has already added two other players from the transfer portal since it opened Dec. 5: Offensive lineman Joe More from Richmond and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham from Alabama.

The Portal closes on Jan. 19 but will reopen May 1-15.

