Syracuse football promotes Jason Beck to Offensive Coordinator after Robert Anae’s departure for NC State

Syracuse football elevated Jason Beck to Offensive Coordinator Friday, the Orange announced. The promotion of Beck fills the void left by Robert Anae, who left for the same job at NC State.

Beck, the quarterbacks Coach for the 2022 season, engineered a big jump in Syracuse’s play at the position this season. The Orange saw improvement in nearly every passing category from 2021 to ’22.

Beck arrived this year from Virginia and immediately went to work, with Syracuse improving its passing efficiency from 108th a year ago to 31st this season, ranking fourth in the ACC. That included a strong year from Garrett Shraderwho finished the regular season as Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked quarterback.

“My family and I have enjoyed our time at Syracuse and I’m grateful for this opportunity from (head) Coach (Dino) Babers,” Beck said in a statement through the Orange’s announcement. “I appreciate the years I was able to spend with Coach Anae and how he helped prepare me for this opportunity. I’m excited to get to work.”

Under Beck’s watch, Shrader completed 65% of his passes for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions despite battling injuries late in the season. A year ago, he connected on just 52.6% of his throws for 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns to four interceptions.

“We’re excited to have Jason as our new offensive coordinator,” Babers said. “In his time here, he’s already shown that he’s capable of leading our offense, as well as recruiting and developing players at Syracuse.”

Beck came to Syracuse from an ACC school himself, where he coached from 2016-21.

“Coach Beck has developed a number of outstanding quarterbacks in his career,” Babers said when Syracuse hired Beck last December. “We welcome him and his family to Syracuse and I’m excited to have him get started with our program.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity and looking forward to coming to Syracuse and getting to work,” Beck added at the time. “I’m grateful to Coach Babers for this great opportunity and excited to continue working with Coach Anae.”

Over that time, they coached Kurt Benkert, Brennan Armstrong and Bryce Perkins, the only three quarterbacks in Virginia history to throw for 20 or more touchdowns in multiple seasons. Armstrong and Perkins both set various Virginia records, with Perkins leaving with the top two seasons in Cavalier history in total offense.

Before going to Virginia, Beck coached three seasons at his alma mater, BYU, where he played from 2004-06. That coaching time saw him tutor now-NFL quarterback Taysom Hill.

Prior to that, he saw stops at Simon Fraser and Weber State, along with Offensive Internships for Les Miles at LSU and Bronco Mendenhall at BYU.

Syracuse (7-5) ends its 2022 campaign in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. The Orange have high expectations for the offense next year, with just two current starters running out of eligibility.