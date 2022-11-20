Syracuse football missing 3 starting Offensive linemen at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, NC — Syracuse football’s Offensive line problems only look to be Worse this week.

Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 pm game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.

Their absences leave the Orange offense in a perilous position even with quarterback Garrett Shrader stating he’s feeling the best he’s been in weeks.

The starting Offensive line looked as follows from left to right: Enrique Cruz (LT), Dakota Davis (LG), Josh Ilaoa (C), Jakob Bradford (RG) and Carlos Vettorello (RT). Syracuse started the game with the ball.

Just got the travel roster. No Matthew Bergeron, Kalan Ellis or Chris Bleich, which wipes out half of Syracuse’s starting O-line. That will be brutal. pic.twitter.com/CTnSRx1Q2a — Emily Leiker (@emleiker) November 20, 2022

Davis and Vettorello have been starters all season but at different positions. Vettorello is typically at center and Davis plays right tackle.

Linebacker Austin Roon is the only other notable player who did not travel. He had spent most of the season on the depth chart in a backup position but was taken off this week. It is unknown if he is injured.

Contact Emily Leiker anytime: Email | Twitter

MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL

Syracuse has one of the Longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our Picks

Syracuse’s big three Offensive problems come down to one thing: depth

‘Unspeakable grief’: Syracuse’s Robert Anae and Jason Beck speak out in aftermath of UVA Tragedy

CBA star receiver Syair Torrence makes college choice

Syracuse Orange fans:

How to watch and stream | Syracuse football tickets | Syracuse football gear