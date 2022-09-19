Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra

Syracuse, NY — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season.

The Orange hosts Wagner for its Homecoming game at 5 pm Oct. 1 inside the JMA Wireless Dome, the ACC announced Monday.

The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

It’s not uncommon for Homecoming games to be scheduled for afternoon or evening time Slots regardless of the opponent. Conferences and television networks typically like to work with schools to account for any additional festivities that would not usually take place on a game day.

Syracuse’s earliest kick time so far this season was Saturday’s noon game against Purdue. Its game this week against Virginia starts at 7 pm

Contact Emily Leiker anytime: Email | Twitter

MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL

ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse, among 7 unbeatens, is giving the Atlantic Division even more teeth

Ax: Syracuse football is on the brink of raising expectations for the 2022 season

Syracuse receives AP Top 25 votes for the first time in 2022 following last-second win over Purdue

Dino Babers: Anyone who didn’t notice Oronde Gadsden’s Talent before breakout game is ‘Stevie Wonder’

Syracuse-Purdue had it all: Meltdowns, weird kickoffs and students partying on a roof (what they’re saying)

Boilermaker Blitz: Syracuse football defeats Purdue 32-29 (Brent Ax recap)

Syracuse Orange fans:

How to watch and stream | Syracuse football tickets | Syracuse football gear