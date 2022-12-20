Syracuse football fills positions of need in transfer Portal

It has been a wild few weeks for the Syracuse football program. Between coaching changes, transfers and recruiting, the Orange will look very different in 2023. Here is a glance at the incoming Syracuse transfer class so far.

Jaeden GouldDB

Jaeden Gould is an excellent addition to this Syracuse transfer class. Gould transferred from Nebraska after his freshman season where he appeared in one game.

At six-foot-two, 200 lbs, Gould has an excellent build for a defensive back. Gould was a safety on the Nebraska depth chart, but he can also play cornerback. With the departures of Duce Chestnut and Garrett WilliamsSyracuse could slide him in at corner, but could also line him up at safety.

Gould uses his strong build to his advantage as a tackler. Gould displayed his prowess as a tackler during his time at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. He not only has excellent form, but he can also deliver big hits.

Gould was a four-star prospect in high school and clearly has the ability to be an impact player for the Orange. This is a great fit given the losses in the Syracuse secondary. Gould should be in the mix for a starting spot when the 2023 season comes around.

Jayden BellamyDB

Jayden Bellamy is another nice pickup for Syracuse. Bellamy is a defensive back who entered the transfer Portal from Notre Dame. He played high school football with Gould at Bergen Catholic and will reunite with him at Syracuse.

Bellamy took a redshirt year and did not see the field for the Fighting Irish in his freshman season. That leaves Bellamy with four years of eligibility remaining.

Even though there is no tape on Bellamy this season, he is still a very intriguing prospect. He had a very solid high school career at Bergen Catholic and finished as the fifth-ranked player in the state of New Jersey.

Bellamy’s versatility is particularly impressive. Although he is listed as a cornerback, Bellamy can play safety as well. He has a high football IQ with the ability to read plays and make the right decisions in coverage.

Adding Bellamy on top of Gould is vital after the defensive back departures. It will be interesting to see how Syracuse uses Bellamy, but he definitely has the potential to be a major contributor for the Orange.

Braylen IngrahamDL

Braylen Ingraham is a former Alabama defensive lineman with two years of eligibility remaining. Ingraham spent four seasons at Alabama and announced his intention to enter the transfer portal back in September.

Ingraham is a former four-star recruit who held offers from many major Power Five programs. After not playing much for the Crimson Tide, Ingraham will take his talents to Syracuse.

This has the potential to be a game-changing commitment for the Orange. At six-foot-four, 298 lbs, Ingraham brings size and strength to the Syracuse defensive line.

The Syracuse d-line was outmatched from a size standpoint at various parts of the season. If Ingraham is as good as advertised, he could quickly become one of the most impactful players on the defense.

Along with size and strength, Ingraham also has impressive explosiveness. He has the combination of skill sets every good defensive lineman should have. Ingraham is a player to keep a close eye on leading up to next season because he could give the Orange defense a huge boost.

Joe MoreOL

Joe More is a Graduate Offensive line transfer from Richmond with one year of Eligibility remaining. More has been a staple for the Spiders at the tackle position.

More is listed at six-foot-five, 302 lbs and has started at tackle for Richmond since 2019. He has shown to be a reliable force on the Offensive line and it will be interesting to see how his game translates to the Power Five level .

If Syracuse starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron declares for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Orange will need someone to fill that void. More would have his shot to compete for the starting job.

Either way, it is always good for Syracuse to add depth to the Offensive line. Injuries are bound to happen and having depth up front is crucial for a Syracuse team that has high hopes for the 2023 season.