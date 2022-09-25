Syracuse football breaks into USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25 following win over Virginia

Syracuse, NY — For the first time since early 2019, Syracuse football is a ranked team.

The Orange is No. 25 in the Week 5 USA Today Coaches Poll. It’s listed as moving up seven spots in the poll after receiving votes each of the past three weeks.

SU beat Virginia, its second ACC opponent of the season, on Friday night. Syracuse (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is one of 21 programs in the country to remain undefeated through four weeks.

There are now six ACC schools within the Coaches Poll Top 25. Syracuse and Florida State (No. 22) moved into the poll this week to join Clemson (No. 5), North Carolina State (No. 10), Wake Forest (No. . 21) and Pittsburgh (No. 24).

Miami, which had been ranked since the preseason, dropped out of the poll after losing 45-31 to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

Syracuse is tied for first in the Atlantic Division with Clemson and Florida State. NC State, another unbeaten, has yet to open its conference slate yet but will do so next week against Clemson.

The Tigers, Seminoles, Wolfpack and Orange are the only remaining undefeated teams in the ACC.

SU hosts Wagner, an FCS school, for its Homecoming game at 5 pm Saturday.

Syracuse remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The Orange received 22 votes in the AP poll, fifth-most among teams just on the outside.

