Syracuse Downs Clemson, 2-0, to Win 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

Final Statistics

ACC Tournament Statistics

ACC Championship Home Page

Bracket

CARY, NC (theACC.com) – Syracuse won the 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Sunday, downing Clemson, 2-0, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The second-seeded Orange (14-2-4) claimed their second ACC Championship and first since 2015.

Led by 2022 ACC Coach of the Year Ian McIntyre, Syracuse is the sixth different ACC program to win the ACC Championship in the last six seasons.

The reigning national champions, eighth-seeded Clemson (13-6-1) fell just short in its bid to become the third team in tournament history to win four matches in one tournament.

Syracuse struck first in the 21st minute when Loronzo Boselli corralled a loose ball inside the box and fired it past Clemson goalkeeper Joseph Andema. It was Boselli’s third goal of the season.

The Orange Struck on a counterattack in the 38th minute for a second goal. Clemson had a free kick just outside the Syracuse box which was deflected and jump-started the counter, with Curt Calov sending a beautiful ball through the Tigers’ back line and springing a one-on-one opportunity for Giona Leibold, who connected from just inside the top of the box for his fourth goal of the season.

Syracuse out-shot Clemson, 15-12, and put eight shots on goal to the Tigers’ four. Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped all four shots in the face in recording the clean sheet and was named the tournament MVP. He was joined on the team by his teammates Boselli, Christian Curti and Georgio Kocevski.

2022 All-Tournament Team

Russell Shealy, Syracuse, MVP

Lorenzo Boselli, Syracuse

Christian Curti, Syracuse

Georgio Kocevski, Syracuse

Hamady Diop, Clemson

Brandon Parrish, Clemson

Derek Waleffe, Clemson

Holden Brown, Virginia

Andreas Ueland, Virginia

Prince Amponsah, Wake Forest

Takuma Suzuki, Wake Forest

2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round – Wednesday, Nov. 2

Well. 12 Virginia Tech 2, No. 5 Louisville 1

Well. 7 North Carolina 1, No. 10 Boston College 0

Well. 6 Pitt 4, No. 11 NC State 1 (OT)

Well. 8 Clemson 3, No. 9 Notre Dame 1

Quarterfinals – Sunday, Nov. 6

at No. 4 Wake Forest 1, No. 12 Virginia Tech 0

at No. 3 Virginia 1, No. 6 Pitt 0

at No. 2 Syracuse 1, No. 7 North Carolina 0

Well. 8 Clemson 2, at No. 1 Duke 0

Semifinals – Wednesday, Nov. 9

at No. 2 Syracuse 2, No. 3 Virginia 2 (2OT; SU Advances 5-3 on PK)

Well. 8 Clemson 2, at No. 4 Wake Forest 0

Final – WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC – Sunday, Nov. 13

Well. 2 Syracuse 2, No. 8 Clemson 0

