Syracuse Dominates Virginia Tech – Sports Illustrated Syracuse Orange News, Analysis and More

Syracuse basketball was superb on both ends for most of the night and blew out Virginia Tech 82-72 in the JMA Wireless Dome Wednesday night. With the win, the Orange improved to 10-6 (4-2) on the season, while the Hokies fell to 11-6 (1-5). SU is now 8-1 all-time against Va Tech in the Dome. Next up, Syracuse stays at home to face Notre Dame Saturday night.

Joe Girard was one of five Syracuse players in double figures, scoring a team high 24 points to go along with three assists and two steals. Jesse Edwards (13), Judah Mintz (12), Justin Taylor (10) and Maliq Brown (11) also hit double figures. Brown also recorded 12 rebounds for his first career double double. Edwards added nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

