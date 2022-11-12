Syracuse, Clemson Square Off Sunday for the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

ACC Weekly Release

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Well. 2 seed Syracuse and No. 8 seed Clemson faces off Sunday afternoon in the title game of the 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Game time is noon, and ESPNU has the live broadcast.

Syracuse (eight games, 5-0-3) owns the ACC’s longest active unbeaten streak, while Clemson has the longest winning streak at five games. The 8-seed, Clemson is the lowest seeded team to reach the championship game. The previous low was 7-seed Syracuse in 2015.

Clemson has won 15 ACC Championships all-time, including four tournament crowns. Syracuse is aiming for its second ACC title after winning the 2015 championship.

The teams met in the regular season on Sept. 16, with the Orange prevailing at then-No. 1 ranked Clemson, 2-1.

2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round | Wednesday, Nov. 2

at Campus Sites

at No. 7 North Carolina 1, No. 10 Boston College 0

Well. 12 Virginia Tech 2, at No. 5 Louisville 1

at No. 6 Pitt 4, No. 11 NC State 1 (OT)

at No. 8 Clemson 3, No. 9 Notre Dame 1

Quarterfinals | Sunday, Nov. 6

at Campus Sites

at No. 4 Wake Forest 1, No. 12 Virginia Tech 0

at No. 3 Virginia 1, No. 6 Pitt 0

at No. 2 Syracuse 1, No. 7 North Carolina 0

Well. 8 Clemson 2, at No. 1 Duke 0

Semifinals | Wednesday, Nov. 9

at Campus Sites

at No. 2 Syracuse 2, No. 3 Virginia 2 (SU Advances 5-3 on PK)

Well. 8 Clemson 2, at No. 4 Wake Forest 0

Championship | Sunday, Nov. 13

WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, NC

Well. 2 Syracuse vs. No. 8 Clemson | Noon | ESPNU

Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• Among current ACC programs, Virginia leads with 16 ACC Championships. Clemson is second (15). UVA has captured a league-best 11 tournament titles, while Clemson has won four.

• In the last five tournaments, there were five different Champions (Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia, Clemson, Notre Dame).

• The Clemson-Syracuse game is a rematch of a Sept. 16 contest in which the Orange won 2-1 at then-No. 1 Clemson.

• Syracuse won the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014, although this is its first Outright title.

• In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and seven are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Virginia leads all ACC teams at No. 3 in the RPI.

• Four ACC teams were listed on the NCAA D-1 Men’s Soccer Committee’s Top 16 ranking, announced Oct. 28: Duke (3), Syracuse (4), Louisville (5) and Virginia (11). The top 16 correspond to the number of teams that are seeded in the 48-team NCAA Championship bracket.

• Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That is the most of any league. Nine ACC teams have been ranked at some point this season.

• Syracuse is No. 3 in the USC poll this week, followed by Duke (4), Virginia (11), Clemson (18) and Wake Forest (20).

• Road teams went 19-18-11 (.510) in league play, although the home teams were 5-1-6 the final two weeks of the regular season. Road teams are 2-6 though in the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament.

• ACC teams finished 61-20-14 (.716) in non-conference play, outscoring their opponents 202-87. The win percentage is second best of any conference.

• Seven ACC teams rank among the top 25 nationally in strength of schedule: Virginia (1), Louisville (2), Boston College (3), Clemson (6), Pitt (8), North Carolina (16) and Syracuse (25 ).

• Duke (0.438) Ranks second nationally in goals allowed per game. Syracuse (0.624) is seventh, while North Carolina (0.833) is 20th.

• BC’s Stefan Sigurdarson is sixth nationally in goals with 12. Duke’s Shakur Mohammed and Syracuse’s Levonte Johnson are tied for third nationally in game-winning goals (five), one off the national lead. Virginia’s Leo Afonso (four) is 10th in game-winning goals.

• Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill is second nationally in goals-against average (0.438). Clemson’s Joseph Andema (0.571) is eighth and Syracuse’s Russell Shealy is 16th (0.659). Hamill leads the Nation in shutouts (11).

• Pitt’s Filip Mirkovic is fourth nationally in assists (12).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 377), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (ninth, 361), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 337), Duke’s John Kerr (34th, 228), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 38th, 224), NC State’s George Keifer (47th, 205) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (49th, 203).

• Clemson won its first national championship since 1987 last season and the third in program history. ACC teams have won 18 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including nine since 2001.

• The ACC had two of the four teams in the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup (Clemson, Notre Dame) and has had at least one conference team in the Men’s College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons.

• The ACC led all conferences in both first-round picks (6) and overall selections (19) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

