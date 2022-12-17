Syracuse, behind Joe Girard, has retrieved a double-digit deficit to take 2nd half lead vs. Cornell

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Cornell Big Red at 3 pm Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

See in-game team and individual stats here.

Second half

12:20 remaining: Syracuse 54, Cornell 43

Cornell is 9-for-28 from 3 this afternoon; Syracuse is 6-for-14. Syracuse has closed the rebounding gap in the early moments of the second half.

Bell is called for the Offensive foul attacking the basket off the ball fake.

Girard draws a foul and sinks both free throws. He’s up to 19 points.

Mintz steps in front of a pass to start the break. SU, leading by six, gets a 3 from Bell.

Bell has nine points and three rebounds, a nice response from the freshman after getting called out by Boeheim postgame on Monday night.

The Big Red has gone cold from the outside. Multiple looks from deep miss. Brown swats away a shot down low after yet another Offensive rebound.

Highlight: Girard steps in front of a pass and then Lofts a high lob to Mintz who climbs up and slams it home in transition.

Jesse Edwards has been taken to the locker room. He had been holding a towel to his nose.

15:37 remaining: Syracuse 47, Cornell 43

A layup by Bell and two free throws by Girard give SU a four-point lead.

Cornell’s Nazir Williams cans a 3 from the right wing.

Jesse Edwards gets the ball in the paint and he hits a soft hook shot.

Benny Williams banks in a short-range jump shot, but a quick 3 by Williams keeps the Big Red within two.

Halftime: Cornell 37, Syracuse 37

Syracuse fell behind by as many as 11 in the first half before closing strong and playing the Big Red to a 37-37 tie at halftime.

In a twist, the Big Red has outplayed the Orange on the glass, enjoying a 24-15 advantage that has led to 12 second-chance points.

Syracuse guard Joe Girard sparked a comeback, dropping a game-high 15 points in the first half.

First half

34.1 remaining: Cornell 37, Syracuse 36

Mintz breaks the pressure himself and goes coast to coast for the layup, plus the foul.

Cornell turns it over and Mintz goes back to work with the ball. He leans into a defender and initiates contact before banking in a short jumper.

Isaiah Gray counters with a 3 to push the lead back up to seven.

Chris Bell hits a contested 3 on the right wing, then Bell forces another Cornell turnover.

The Big Red has cashed in 10 second-chance points.

Girard is up to a game-high 15 points. He’s 5-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-5 from 3.

3:42 remaining: Cornell 32, Syracuse 23

Girard looks to dish to Edwards, but it is covered. So the SU guard steps under a defender and Lofts in a short shot.

Edwards has just one point and three boards, but his effort there draws a foul and Winds up with a layup by Maliq Brown.

Girard hits a 3 over Manon, and the Cornell lead is down to four.

Nice ball-fake by Manon as Edwards closes out. Nobody steps in front and it’s an easy layup.

The pace quickens with a couple of rushed possessions for SU results in no points.

Cornell gets another layup.

A deep 3 by Nazir Williams pushes the lead back to nine.

8:45 remaining: Cornell 25, Syracuse 14

Tough shot by Girard with the shot clock winding down. SU starting to challenge Cornell’s Perimeter shooters a bit better here. Mounir Hima closes out on an open look by Manon, who misses everything.

Symir Torrence hits a 3 with the shot clock expiring. Cornell answers with another 3 on yet another second-chance shot.

The lead is now 11.

11:33 remaining: Cornell 20, Syracuse 11

A goaltending call on Edwards on the lob to Hansen. SU is starting to play up to guard the Cornell shooters, opening up the lob underneath.

Edwards has trouble with the catch and he turns it over.

SU has four turnovers already, and the Big Red has a slight advantage on the glass. Cornell has eight assists on eight field goals, sharing the ball well early on.

12:53 remaining: Cornell 18, Syracuse 11

Justin Taylor in for Bell. Cornell comes up empty at the free-throw line, but Chris Manon gets a layup after SU turns it over off the defensive rebound.

Mintz turns it over driving to the hoop out of control. Gray gets a fastbreak layup.

Benny Williams hits a 3 from the top of the arc to cut the deficit to five.

Sean Hansen, with Taylor late to close out, hits a wing 3 with the shot clock expiring.

Cornell is 4-for-7 from 3 as we approach the Midway point in the first half.

15:31 remaining: Cornell 11, Syracuse 7

Nazir Williams hits the first 3 for Cornell before Joe Girard ducks under a defender and knocks down a jump shot.

Another 3 by Cornell, this one from straight on by Isaiah Gray (who is sporting a nice red headband).

The Big Red is shooting it well early. Greg Dolan knocks down a 3 on a second-chance opportunity. Cornell leads: 11-4.

Girard answers with a 3 at the other end.

Pregame

Despite entertaining the thought of a lineup change, Jim Boeheim sticks with his usual starting five:

G Joe Girard

G Judah Mintz

F Chris Bell

F Benny Williams

C Jesse Edwards

Syracuse hasn’t lost to Cornell in 54 years, but the Big Red can play.

The Ivy League school took two ACC teams down to the wire earlier this season, falling to Boston College and Miami (Fla.) by a combined four points.

Brian Earl’s team plays with pace and will try to speed up the Orange. Greg Dolan leads the Big Red in scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (4.3 per game). He is also second on the team in both rebounds (4.6) and steals (15 on the season).

Syracuse is looking for its fifth-straight win in what is its final non-conference game of the regular season. The Orange Dives into ACC play full time on Tuesday against Pittsburgh in the JMA Dome.

The game will be played with a somber backdrop, as former SU great Louis Orr died two days ago. Orr, 64, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

